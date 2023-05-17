Chris Pine is among a star-studded cast set to feature in a brand-new scripted podcast series. The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds , has partnered with Podcast Network QCODE for the socio-political thriller series. It will also feature his Dont Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde .

Ad Lucem is set in New York City in the near future and follows tech company Ad Lucem OI and its groundbreaking invention, a Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant (CARA). However, it is quickly discovered that the technology may have unintended consequences.

“I had a great time partnering with QCode and working alongside amazing talents Olivia and Fiona on this thought-provoking series,” Pine told Deadline . “The podcast is extremely relevant to the technological upheavals happening in all our lives and questions its impact on real, human connection. I’m excited to share this gripping series with audiences everywhere.”

The fictional podcast series was created by Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Fargo’s Josh Close. Bellisario stars alongside Fiona Shaw, Clancy Brown and Patrick Adams. It is set to premiere later this summer.

It was recently announced that Hollywood actor Pine would feature in the cast of Walt Disney Animation ’s ‘Wish’, alongside Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk. The Star Trek icon will play the ruler of the magical kingdom Rosas.

The upcoming Disney animation is written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and centres around the question: How did the wishing star, which so many Disney characters wish upon, come into the cosmos?

