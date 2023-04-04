Chris Pine’s latest movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has swiped the top spot at the box office.

The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, has stolen the spotlight from Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4.

The fantasy heist action comedy film, which was filmed in Northern Ireland, was released in the US on Friday (31 March) and has since brought in a whopping $38.5 million (£30.8 million).

Chris Pine attends the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at Cinepolis Universidad on March 29, 2023 in Mexico City, . (Photo by Antonio Torres/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

This is compared to $28.2 million (£22.6 million) which the fourth John Wick film brought into the box office, after its release on 24 March this year.

One Twitter user, who saw both new releases on the same day, claimed that his review of the films is the “opposite of what he expected”.

He wrote: “Saw two movies yesterday in the theaters: Dungeon’s and Dragons, and John Wick 4.

“I absolutely LOVED DnD and only enjoyed John Wick. This is the opposite of what I expected.”

Another said that both movies, and Taron Egerton’s Tetris, were “solid” and recommended all three to his followers.

He Tweeted: “What a week for great movies! Saw John Wick 4, Dungeon & Dragons and Tetris in the last few days. All solid films that raise their genres in unique ways. Highly suggest checking them out.”

Whilst a third movie fanatic branded John Wick: Chapter 4 as a “masterpiece” and Dungeon & Dragons as “tones of fun”.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and is based on the tabletop role-playing game of the same name.

As well Chris, who plays main character Edgin Darvis, the movie stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and London-born actors Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

(L-R) Jeremy Latcham, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chris Pine and Jonathan Goldstein attend the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at Cinepolis Universidad on March 29, 2023 in Mexico City, . (Photo by Antonio Torres/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In a video interview with BBC Radio 1 , Hugh admitted that he cried when watching Honor Among Thieves for the second time. The Bridget Jones star gave the credit for his tears to Chris, adding “it’s not easy to make me cry”.

In the same video, Chris is asked about the horse, which he is seen riding throughout the blockbuster movie, sometimes whilst also singing and playing the lute.