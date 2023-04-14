Chris Pine began acting in 2003 but didn’t gain worldwide recognition for his talent until 2009 when he was cast as main character Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek.

The American actor, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, recently starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but what else has the 42-year-old been in?

Here are all the films and television series that Chris Pine has starred in…

What films has Chris Pine been in?

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

In this romantic comedy, which is set five years after the first film, Princess Mia (played by Anne Hathaway) must find a husband so she can be crowned Queen of Genovia.

At her 21st birthday, Princess Mia dances with all the eligible bachelors including Lord Nicholas Devereaux (played by Chris Pine).

However, when Nicholas’ uncle Viscount Mabrey (played by John Rhys-Davies) steals her tiara and plans to ruin her coronation, things go wrong.

Star Trek, Star Trek Into the Darkness and Star Trek Beyond (2009, 2013 and 2016).

Star Trek follows James T. Kirk (played by Chris Pine) and Spock (played by Zachary Quinto) aboard the USS Enterprise as they combat Nero (played by Eric Bana), a Romulan from their future who threatens the United Federation of Planets.

Star Trek Into the Darkness sees James T. Kirk removed from command of the USS Enterprise for violating the Prime Directive.

Star Trek Beyond sees James T.Kirk apply for a promotion to vice admiral.

This Means War (2012)

In this romantic comedy film, CIA agents and best friends Frank Foster and Tuck Hansen (played by Chris Pine and Tom Hardy respectively) discover that they are in love with the same woman.

Each of them then decide to win Lauren Scott (played by Reese Witherspoon) over using his own skills.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

In this crime comedy, which is set three years after the first film, Rex Hanson (played by Chris Pine) is kidnapped by businessmen Nick, Dale and Kurt (played by Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis respectively).

Rex is the son of billionaire Bert Hanson (played by Christoph Waltz) who promised to invest in Nick, Dale and Kurt’s business idea and then dropped out, leaving them in $500,000 of debt.

The ransom note asks for $500,000.

The Finest Hours (2016)

In this action thriller, Bernard ‘Bernie’ Webber (played by Chris Pine), a crewman at Coast Guard Station Chatham must ask his chief, Warrant Officer Daniel Cluff (played by Eric Bana), for permission to marry local girl Miriam Pentinen (played by Holliday Grainger).

However, Bernie is sent out on a rescue mission in stormy weather.

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 (2017 and 2020)

In the first movie, Wonder Woman Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot), rescues US pilot Captain Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) after his plane crashes off the Themysciran coast.

The island is soon invaded by German soldiers, who had been pursuing Steve.

Steve is Wonder Woman’s love interest in the first film, but after he dies, the second film sees his soul possess another man, but only Diana can see his face.

All the Old Knives (2022)

In this spy thriller, CIA officer Henry Pelham (played by Chris Pine) is informed by his boss, Vick Wallinger (played by Laurence Fishburne), that the CIA has reopened the case of Turkish Alliance 127, a 2012 terrorist hijacking which ended in tragedy.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

In this psychological thriller, Frank (played by Chris Pine) is the boss of Victory Headquarters, where all the men ‘work’ on a mystery project, in the experimental company town of Victory.

While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise.

However, when cracks in Alice’s (played by Florence Pugh) idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, things start to unravel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

In this fantasy heist film, a group of adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but Edgin Darvis (played by Chris Pine) and Holga (played by Michelle Rodriquez) are arrested for a heist gone wrong.

The friends plot their escape from prison, so that Edgin can reunite with his 14-year-old daughter, Kira (played by Chloe Coleman).

Other films

Confession (2005)

Just My Luck (2006)

Blind Dating (2006)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Bottle Shock (2008)

Carriers (2009)

Small Town Saturday night (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Into the Woods (2013)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Hell or High Water (2016)

A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

Outlaw King (2018)

The Contractor (2022)

Doula (2022)

Wish (2023)

Voice roles

Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey (2010)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Short films

Why Germany? (2004)

The Bulls (2005)

Beyond All Boundaries (2009)

Documentaries

Figures of Speech (2015)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

Love, Antosha (2019)

What television shows has Chris Pine been in?

One episode

ER (2003)

The Guardian (2003)

CSI: Miami (2003)

American Dreams (2004)

Six Feet Under (2005)

Home Movie: The Princess Bride (2020)

Multiple episodes

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (2017)

Angie Tribeca (2017)

I Am the Night (2019)

He has also featured as himself on two episodes of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, one in 2009 and one in 2017.

Voice roles

Robot Chicken (2014-2020)

SuperMansion (2015-2018)

American Dad (2019)

What other acting credits does Chris Pine have?

Theatre

The Atheist at Center Stage, New York (2006)

Fat Pig at Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles (2007)

Farragut North at Geffen Playhouse, LA (2009)

The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Mark Taper Forum, LA (2010)

Music Video

The Ivy Walls’ All I Want video (2012)

Paul McCartney’s Queenie Eye video (2013)

The Ivy Walls’ White Ocean video (2018)

Video Game