Chris Pine has joined the cast of Walt Disney Animation’s ‘Wish’, alongside Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, was announced as part of the animated musical’s cast at CinemaCon. The Star Trek icon will play the ruler of the magical kingdom Rosas.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” writer Jennifer Lee said.

Chris pine has recently appeared in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

According to IMDb, he is also set to star in an untitled Star Trek sequel and the upcoming movie ‘Newsflash.’

The upcoming Disney animation is written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It centres around the question: How did the wishing star, which so many Disney characters wish upon, come into the cosmos?

The film is set in the kingdom of Rosas, of which Chris will voice the ruler, and follows the story of Asha who turns to the sky in a moment of need and makes a wish, her plea is answered by a little ball of energy called Star. Together, they team up to save Asha’s community.

‘Wish’ features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice and a score by composer Dave Metzger.