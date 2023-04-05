Chris Pine has spent much of his fame as a bachelor, with a few short-lived relationships here and there.

The American actor, 42, who was once an exchange student at the University of Leeds, gained worldwide recognition in 2009 after accepting a role in Star Trek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has starred in Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Hell or High Water (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Don’t Worry Darling (2022), and most recently Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023).

And of course, with the fame of being a Hollywood movie star, comes famous girlfriends. Chris has dated actresses, models and co-stars alike.

Here is a timeline of Chris Pine’s dating history from 2009 to 2022.

Audrina Patridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrina Patridge attends the Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Audrina Patridge is a television personality, model and actress born in Los Angeles, United States. She is five years younger than Chris Pine.

The Hills star, 37, revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast in May 2021, that she and Chris dated briefly in 2009.

The pair met at the ShoWest Awards, where Audrina was being honoured with the Female Star of Tomorrow Award alongside her Sorority Row co-stars, and Chris received the Male Star of Tomorrow Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said on the podcast: "[Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number.

"And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot,’”

In her 2022 memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, she revealed that after going out "more than a few times” their lifestyles began to clash.

She explained: "He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was more a real actor, theatre actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that."

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Olivia Munn is an actress and former television host born in Oklahoma City, United States. She is just one month older than Chris Pine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the pair never officially confirmed their relationship, they were photographed together on a handful of occasions, including a dinner date and a night out at The Woods in Los Angeles in January 2010.

Dominique Piek

Actor Chris Pine and Dominique Piek attend opening ceremony and "Moonrise Kingdom" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dominique Piek is a model born in South Africa. She is five years younger than Chris Pine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair dated for two years, from September 2011 until spring 2013 - making their official debut as a couple at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

In OUT‘s June/July issue, the actor revealed: “It’s really hard in our business to maintain something.”

Iris Bjork Johannesdottir

Iris Bjork Johannesdottir is a model from Iceland, who now lives in London. She is eight years younger than Chris Pine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were first spotted sharing a kiss in Paris in November 2013, as seen in photos published by Daily Mail . Two months later, they were also pictured at LAX airport.

Zoë Kravitz

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the Omega Aqua Terra Shades, International Launch Event at Embankment Galleries, Somerset House on March 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz is an actress, singer and model from Los Angeles, US. She is eight years younger than Chris Pine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were first spotted together in September 2014 at a Coldplay concert. A few months later, they spent the evening at Tao Nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival.

The actors were also photographed in February 2015 arriving at a pre-Oscar dinner party in Beverly Hills. However, they seemed to have split shortly after.

Vail Bloom

Actress Vail Bloom arrives at the "Salt" Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 19, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vail Bloom is an actress and producer from Boston, US. She is two years younger than Chris Pine.

In May 2015, the pair were seen cuddling and kissing after a lunch date in Hollywood. Afterward, they were spotted taking a stroll and shopping around town together.

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sofia Boutella is an actress from Algeria. She is one year younger than Chris Pine. The pair met in 2015, when they were co-stars in Star Trek Beyond.

They first hinted at a relationship in September 2016, when Sofia supported Chris at the premiere of his Oscar-nominated film Hell or High Water.

She posted a black and white photo of the pair to Instagram, with the caption: “With this special special human dear to me at "Hell Or High Water" London premiere ! So proud of him ! Great movie great cast fantastic performances ! Don’t miss it !!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their relationship was never confirmed but in April 2017, a source told PEOPLE that the pair attended the NYLON Midnight Garden party together at Coachella.

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis attends the Los Angeles Special Screening Of RLJE Films' "Silent Night" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 30, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Annabelle Wallis is an actress from Oxford. She is four years younger than Chris Pine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their romance first made headlines in March 2018, when they were spotted together at London Heathrow Airport. The following month, they were seen at a dinner event in Malibu.

The pair confirmed their romance in July that year after holding hands in London and going on a yacht in Italy with Chris’s parents in August.

Over the course of their relationship, the actors stayed largely out of the spotlight, avoiding red carpet appearances together.