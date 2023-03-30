Appearing on Capital Radio’s breakfast show with Chris Stark this morning (Thursday), the American actor, who played Captain Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek films, explained that he spent a year at the University of Leeds as a 19-year-old back in 2001.

Chris confirmed that the Otley Run – the city’s famous 15-pub crawl from Headingley and into the city centre – was still a thing back then, before Chris Stark says: “I’ve done the Otley Run over the years in various fancy dress and the idea that Chris Pine done the Otley Run blows my mind.”

Chris then responds: “I don’t remember much of it, but yes.”

While the Hollywood star hasn't been back to the city since he left in 2002, he revealed he still has plenty of fond memories.

He went on to say: "I lived at 49 Brudenell Road and I can see the market across the street and I know the walk to school and the great old cinema on the corner of Brudenell and Hyde Park. I mean I just have these images of school there."

Chris Pine was appearing on the show to chat about his new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He is also known for playing Steve Trevor in the rebooted Wonder Woman films, Will Colson in Unstoppable, and Toby Howard in Hell or High Water.