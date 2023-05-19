Helen Skelton endured a difficult day this week when she revealed her car broke down and her baby was up all night. The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram to give her 479,000 followers an update as she enjoyed the sunshine in her garden.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: "Do I care my car broke down, and the baby was up all night (again). Nope. Nope, I don’t. Bring the coffee and the concealer." The mum-of-three appeared to still be in better spirits and later in the day she posed for a photo with a group of friends and uploaded a video of her children playing in a paddling pool.

Helen Skelton endured a difficult day this week. (Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images for National Lottery)

The TV presenter lives on her parent’s dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District with her three children - seven-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie. She moved back to Cumbria following her split from Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler last year.

Earlier this week, Helen enjoyed a staycation at a luxury lakeside retreat in the Lake District while taking time to relax from her hectic schedule. She shared snaps from her visit to The Gilpin Hotel - the Lake District’s only five Red star luxury hotel. The stunning venue is nestled in 100 acres of natural beauty and boasts six rooms, a grill restaurant, a spa and steamy hot tubs with views of the lakeside.

Helen took a stroll around the hotel’s beautiful grounds surrounded by greenery and posed in a garden area for a picture. She wore a white cotton dress with a floral design and completed the outfit with a pair of platform leather sandals and black sunglasses. Sharing the photo with her 478,000 followers, Helen said: "Pockets and pot plants. Life is better among Green stuff… #lakedistrict #windermere #spring #freshair #nationalpark dress @oliveandfrank."