Sinfield revealed the sum raised in charitable donations has passed £4m, with 351 different good causes set to benefit.

Inspired by Sinfield and his former Rhinos colleague Rob Burrow, more than 15,000 fundraisers, first time runners and athletes came together to ‘run for a mate with a mate’, cheered on by 100,000 spectators along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities supported by the event include the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey crosses the marathon finishing line at Rhinos' Headingley Stadium. Picture by Steve Riding.

Sinfield has become one of the country’s most famous charity fundraisers since Burrow, who played alongside him in seven of Rhinos’ Grand Final wins, was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

The ex-teammates completed the marathon together in a remarkable four hours, 10 minutes and 25 seconds, Sinfield pushing Burrow in a wheelchair around the 26.2 mile course before stopping to carry him over the finish line at Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium.

That has become the iconic image of a day which captured hearts not only in Leeds and across West Yorkshire, but also nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrow’s wife Lindsey and former teammates including Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jamie Peacock also completed the course. They were presented with their medals by Burrow’s children.

The Rob Burrow Marathon start in Headingley, Leeds. Picture by Steve Riding.

Announcing the fundraising total, Sinfield said: “On behalf of Rob, Lindsey and I, we would just like to thank everyone for a huge team effort on Sunday.

“We made sure the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was a success and I hope it was a very special day for you as it was for us.”

He added: “To runners, wheelchair users, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, Run For All, Leeds City Council, Leeds Rhinos and all of the different charities, thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure you will all agree the atmosphere was incredible and that was down to you and all of your hard work to support our communities, the MND community, friends and families, and bring everyone together as a team.”

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the start of the Rob Burrow Marathon at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium. Picture by Steve Riding.

Sinfield stressed: “Friendship was at the heart of this marathon - run for a mate with a mate - and I hope you are all glowing in the knowledge we get to help so many people across the UK who need us.

“I hope to see you all again next year. It is important that we keep banging the drum together.”

Former rugby league players Luke Burgess and Nick Youngquest travelled from Australia for the marathon which also attracted entrants from America, Belgium, Canada, China, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners were encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities, including the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, the MND Association, Candlelighters, St George’s Crypt, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The Rob Burrow Marathon is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, a not-for-profit sporting events company, in partnership with Leeds City Council.