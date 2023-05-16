Helen Skelton will host Penrith Go Outdoors' grand opening ceremony

Helen Skelton will officially reopen a Cumbria Go Outdoors, as the company’s North Ridge brand ambassador. The Cumbria-born TV presenter, 39, will cut the ribbon at the Penrith store’s grand opening event next month.

The store opens its doors on Tuesday 30 May, but the official opening ceremony hosted by Helen will take place on Saturday 3 June. The former Blue Peter presenter will cut the ribbon at 9am, and the first 200 customers will receive a £20 gift card to spend. The following 100 will be gifted a goody-bag with a value of £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, activities such as face painting, and balloon modelling will be available to all attendants. To further celebrate the occasions, all customers to Penrith’s new-look Go Outdoors are being given a 15% discount on all purchases between 30 May and 12 June.

Graeme Humes, store manager of Penrith Go Outdoors will be present to hand out the gifts to customers at the grand opening. He said: “We are extremely excited and proud to open the newly refurbished GO Outdoors. We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.”

He also added how proud he is that Go Outdoors is able to support local communities and offer jobs to Cumbrians.

The re-fitted store boasts three new departments for the horse-riders, cyclists, and fishermen/women in Cumbria. Dedicated departments for Naylors Equestrian, Bike 365, and Fishing Republic will all be accessible for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad