Nile Wilson and Dancing on Ice skating partner Olivia Smart.

Dancing on Ice star Nile Wilson has called on fans to vote for him as he takes to the ice again this weekend.

The former Team GB gymnast, 27, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share a glimpse into rehearsals and asked viewers to vote for him and skating partner Olivia Smart.

One video showed him falling face-first into the ice while another saw him suspended in the air on wires.

Olivia Smart has been partnered up with Nile Wilson on Dancing on Ice

Captioning the post, Nile said: “Your mission, should you choose to accept it… Is Vote for Nile & Olivia & watch Go hard or Go Home. Mad couple of weeks! Thank you for everyone’s support, as always.”

Fans commented on the post to show their support for the star in the upcoming episode and said they would be voting for him.

One person wrote: “You have my votes every week, and I’m watching go hard or go home but only cause ur in it.”

Another said: “I’m voting every week. You are definitely my winner!”

A third penned: “Nile to win .... Amazing talent, courage and attitude.”

This weekend, the remaining five couples will take part in Props Week and will face the pressure of adding props to their routines.

Nile and Olivia will be skating to Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis during Sunday’s episode.

The gymnast and his Sheffield-born skating partner have remained firm favourites to win the show from the beginning of the programme.

Last week, they performed a Mission Impossible-inspired routine for Movie Week, with Nile successfully completing a 2ft high jump during the routine.

The skating duo received a score of 35 points for their routine, which led to disappointment from fans who claimed that the pair were “undermarked” by judges for their routine.

Nile recently joined the celebrity line-up for BBC Three’s new reality series Go Hard or Go Home, which aired for the first time on 19 February.

