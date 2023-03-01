News you can trust since 1890
Leeds pubs: Memories of boozers from the 1960s

These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs which served up a warm welcome in the 1960s.

This gallery showcases the watering holes which proved to be a second home to a generation of revellers. They feature a range of city centre boozers as well as those which proved popular in the city suburbs. Some were demolished while others remain part of the city’s social fabric. Which one do you remember the most? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of the Leeds pubs which provided a warm welcome in the 1960s.

The Granville Hotel near Lincoln Green Flats pictured in October 1961.

The North Eastern Hotel on Wellington Street pictured in August 1969. It was set to be demolished to make way for a road scheme. Manager Pat McMullan said: "The pub has its devotees. People who once lived in the area and have moved out still come back. Some of them are still among my regular customers."

Chapeltown's Hayfield Hotel pictured in November 1965.

