The stand-up comedian, who was partnered with Tippy Packard, was against Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini in the skate-off, with all four judges choosing to save Siva and Klabera instead.

This week, which saw the return of the ever-popular ‘movie week’, saw performances range from Elvis to Toy Story. There was a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with both The Vivienne and Colin Grafton and Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty scoring an impressive 36 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Olympian Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart scored 35 for their Mission: Impossible routine, while Siva and Klabera and Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer scored 32.5.

Nile Wilson during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 at the ITV Studios, Bovingdon Airfield, in Hemel Hempstead. Picture date: Wednesday January 11, 2023.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to state they thought Nile and Olivia deserved a higher score, writing: “I give Nile and Olivia 9.5. Technically this was so nearly perfect, but there was a balance issue. But you're a powerhouse and I honestly was impressed at the advanced level of your content! I do think the judges are too harsh on you. #DancingOnIce #DOI.”

Another tweeted: “Fantastic routine by Olivia and Nile, esp that coming down from above by Nile. Enjoyed there dancing so much on that ice, worth the 35 points from the Judges. Well done to you both. Dancing on ice as good as Strictly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining celebrities will go ahead onto ‘props week’; a week packed full of challenges on the ice.