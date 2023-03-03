Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called by the ambulance service at 2.39pm yesterday afternoon to reports a man had been found on Hamilton Avenue / Hamilton Place with serious stab wounds.

A full investigation into the murder is ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. Pictures: National World

He was taken to hospital but later died there from his injuries.

Are police at the scene?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full investigation into the murder is ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Police have cordoned off a large area in Chapeltown, including Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive, as they investigate what took place.

Has anyone been arrested?

There has been no news relating to any arrests yet although police have announced increased stop and search powers in areas of North Leeds to keep communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior officers authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to come into effect to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons.

The order covers an area bordered by Scott Hall Road, the A61, Regent Street, Skinner lane, Beckett Street, Harehills Road, Roundhay Road, Gledhow Valley Road, Harrogate Road and King Lane.

What have police said?

Chief Inspector Peter Hall of Leeds District Police, said: “Enquiries into the murder in Chapeltown are ongoing and we fully realise the concern this incident will cause locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This order has been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further incidents in this area.“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons, as part of our efforts to disrupt deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour."

What should I do if I have information that could aid the investigation?

Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 909 of March 2.