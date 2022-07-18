84-year-old Leeds Rhinos fan to take on special challenge inspired by Rob Burrow MBE for motor neurone disease appeal

A lifelong Leeds Rhinos supporter is preparing to take on a challenge inspired by Rob Burrow MBE to raise funds for the development of a motor neurone disease centre in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:45 am

Jack Abrahams, 84, has been attending Rhinos matches since he was around five-years-old and was an admirer of Burrow's tenacity and talent on the pitch.

Read More

Read More
First look at the designs behind the new, state-of-the art Rob Burrow Centre for...

Since the rugby league icon was diagnosed with MND, Jack has become a fan of his resilience away from the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jack is a lifelong Leeds Rhinos supporter.

In order to help raise funds for the establishment of a specialist MND centre in Leeds named after Burrow, Jack is preparing to take on a challenge which pays homage to Burrow's exploits in his number seven shirt.

"There's no doubt about it, he's been one of the greatest rugby players," Jack said.. "He was a very tough player, particularly for his size - he feared nobody.

"It's an unfortunate thing which has happened to Rob. I'd seen all the fundraising and wanted to do something self-contained myself, so I put a plan together.

"I decided to get T-shirts done with his number seven, which I'm wearing when I do seven days of walking seven miles."

Also in news: Leeds golfer aims to play 493 holes in seven days for charity

In a challenge sponsored by Elmhurst Windows, which Jack founded, he will complete walks such as the Meanwood Trail and the Kirkstall Forge Trail.

He has already raised over £3,500 but he is hoping to hit the £5,000 mark.

"I've been a major fan of his and have followed him for many years," Jack said. "When this happened, it was totally upsetting, he's a great character."

Donations can be made here.

LeedsLeeds RhinosRhinosMND