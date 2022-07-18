84-year-old Leeds Rhinos fan to take on special challenge inspired by Rob Burrow MBE for motor neurone disease appeal

Jack Abrahams, 84, has been attending Rhinos matches since he was around five-years-old and was an admirer of Burrow's tenacity and talent on the pitch.

Since the rugby league icon was diagnosed with MND, Jack has become a fan of his resilience away from the pitch.

Jack is a lifelong Leeds Rhinos supporter.

In order to help raise funds for the establishment of a specialist MND centre in Leeds named after Burrow, Jack is preparing to take on a challenge which pays homage to Burrow's exploits in his number seven shirt.

"There's no doubt about it, he's been one of the greatest rugby players," Jack said.. "He was a very tough player, particularly for his size - he feared nobody.

"It's an unfortunate thing which has happened to Rob. I'd seen all the fundraising and wanted to do something self-contained myself, so I put a plan together.

"I decided to get T-shirts done with his number seven, which I'm wearing when I do seven days of walking seven miles."

In a challenge sponsored by Elmhurst Windows, which Jack founded, he will complete walks such as the Meanwood Trail and the Kirkstall Forge Trail.

He has already raised over £3,500 but he is hoping to hit the £5,000 mark.

"I've been a major fan of his and have followed him for many years," Jack said. "When this happened, it was totally upsetting, he's a great character."