Brigshaw High School were victorious in the 'School Sport' category having fielded dominant boys and girls rugby sides.

Best pictures as stars including Rob Burrow MBE attend 2022 Leeds Sports Awards

New Dock Hall played host to the 2022 Leeds Sports Awards, which celebrated the very best the city has to offer in a variety of sports.

By Tom Coates
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:45 am

Among the winners was Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE, who was given the Sporting Pride of Leeds award before the closing of the ceremony.

SWPix were in attendance to capture the action from the 19th edition of the ceremony.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

Gary Hetherington was given the Special Recognition Award

Jamie Jones-Buchanan collecting an award

A stellar year for wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft OBE was recognised in the 'Sportswoman: Disability' category

