Martin Heggie, a PGA golf professional from Moortown Golf Club is aiming to raise £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association by playing 493 holes in seven days.

He will play nearly 500 holes at each of the clubs in the Leeds & District Union of Golf Clubs. The challenge was due to get underway at Woolley Park GC on Sunday (June 19) and will finish with him playing the last seven holes at his home club, Moortown, on Saturday, June 25.

Starting at 4.30am each day he will be walking around 20+ miles each day to complete the demanding schedule.

Martin said the motivation for the charity challenge came from the plight of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease just two years after his playing career ended. He was also inspired by Kevin Sinfield’s incredible effort of running seven marathons in seven days for his friend.

Speaking today, he said: "It's going good - we were flying round this morning really quickly. We want to try and get finished before the weather gets too hot."

“The motivation came simply from just how tragic Rob’s situation is and how he is with his own kids and also by Kevin Sinfield and what lengths a pal will go to for another pal," added Martin.

“I am very aware that it is a mammoth task, but I stay pretty fit. I do hot yoga three times a week and walk at least six miles every day with the dog. I did a flexibility course earlier this year which was good, and I learnt a lot about breathing so hopefully that will get me through the tough days in the middle of the week.”

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis. ]

It’s a devastating disease that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure. The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on MND care, research and campaigning.