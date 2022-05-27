Leeds Rhinos have revealed the special jersey they will wear in this year's Magic Weekend showdown with Castleford Tigers.

The kit has been designed by club legend Rob Burrow’s children Macy, Maya and Jackson and will raise funds to support those impacted by motor neurone disease (mnd).

Rhinos' kit partner Oxen donated more than £50,000 to the MND Association last year and hope the new shirt will raise more vital funds.

Rob Burrow's daughters Maya and Macy model the Magic Weekend shirt they helped design. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND will each received £5 from the sale of every Magic Weekend jersey.

The design includes a stickman caricature of his daddy by three-year-old Jackson at the centre of the chest, as well as a bold blue 7 across the front with the texture mimicking the crayon colouring of the children’s original drawing.

There are quotes in the children’s handwriting all around the shirt showing their pride in their dad and their support for others impacted by MND.