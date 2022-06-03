Leeds walking trails: 13 stunning routes that are perfect for the Queen's jubilee Bank Holiday

What better way to blow off the cobwebs of your jubilee celebrations than with a walk through Leeds' most scenic trails and parks?

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:09 am

We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre.

Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk on this long Bank Holiday weekend:

1. Otley Chevin

Walkers can enjoy spectacular views across the market town of Otley from the Chevin, which boasts a large park network of woodland paths and panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley.

2. Hawksworth Wood Circular

This 5.1km, easy-going route leads through woodland, across Kirkstall Forge station footbridge, along the Leeds and Liverpool canal and back through woodland alongside a river. With a little detour, you can take in the stunning Kirkstall Abbey on the way.

3. Rawdon Billing

An ideal short walk for those limited on time, or during a lunch break from work, this two-mile circular route around Rawdon Billing offers everything. Varied terrain, wide open spaces and exposure to the elements means this walk is far from straightforward, but remains a popular route for many.

4. Ilkley Moor Circular

Just outside of Leeds, but worth including, is the stunning circular walk around Ilkley Moor. The 5.1-km loop trail starts at the Cow and Calf pub and takes in Lanshaw Delves, and Cranshaw Thorn Hill,

