We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre.
Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk on this long Bank Holiday weekend:
1. Otley Chevin
Walkers can enjoy spectacular views across the market town of Otley from the Chevin, which boasts a large park network of woodland paths and panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley.
2. Hawksworth Wood Circular
This 5.1km, easy-going route leads through woodland, across Kirkstall Forge station footbridge, along the Leeds and Liverpool canal and back through woodland alongside a river. With a little detour, you can take in the stunning Kirkstall Abbey on the way.
3. Rawdon Billing
An ideal short walk for those limited on time, or during a lunch break from work, this two-mile circular route around Rawdon Billing offers everything. Varied terrain, wide open spaces and exposure to the elements means this walk is far from straightforward, but remains a popular route for many.
4. Ilkley Moor Circular
Just outside of Leeds, but worth including, is the stunning circular walk around Ilkley Moor. The 5.1-km loop trail starts at the Cow and Calf pub and takes in Lanshaw Delves, and Cranshaw Thorn Hill,