The first concept designs have been released and were presented to the former Leeds Rhino player and his family who said they were “blown away” by how it will look.

The unveiling is a major step forward in the project’s development and shows how the centre will include a central courtyard garden, large internal rooms as well as shared spaces for patients and their families and carers to relax before, during and after treatments.

These physical features were all high on the wishlist of patients and staff to create what it is hoped will be a flagship centre for care provision for the North.

First look at the concept designs for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Rob’s wife Lindsey Burrow said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the designs that we have seen, it has certainly exceeded our expectations of what this centre could look like.

“For us, parking, accessibility and bright open spaces were the most important aspects, and it’s exciting to see that this centre will offer so much more. We’re really pleased.”

Claire Lang, specialist lead nurse said: “It has been really positive to see the first initial plans for the new centre and to really start to visualise what this will mean for our patients and those who support them.

Dr Agam Jung, consultant neurologist, shares the first concept designs for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, with Rob Burrow.

“The centre will provide one location where people can experience holistic and seamless care, where we come to them and support them in a comfortable and inspiring location away from the challenges of their condition.

“We’re looking forward to the larger spaces that can accommodate wheelchairs and in seeing the possibilities that good technology can have on quality of life. Since this condition is relentlessly progressive, MND patients have complex changing needs and the new centre will be able to adapt to these.”

Day Architects, based in Manchester, regularly work with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT), and have supported the campaign to build a new MND care centre by working on the concept designs.

A consultation with staff, patients, their careers and the Burrow family has been taking place over the past four months to gather the core ideas and vision that will go into the building of the new centre.

Dr Agam Jung, consultant neurologist, shares the first concept designs for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, with Rob Burrow and his family.

Craige Richardson, director of estates and facilities at LTHT, said; “This is a fantastic project for Leeds Teaching Hospitals to be involved in and we’re thankful to the Burrow Family, to Leeds Hospitals Charity and many others, for spurring this on to make it happen.

“We’re investing the manpower and infrastructure to support the realisation of the new centre and envisage that it will be a flagship centre for care provision for the North that sits within our greater vision for care in Leeds, a great new building and service alongside The Building the Leeds Way project to build two new hospitals in Leeds.”

Fundraising is well under way, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity, with the total currently standing at just over £1.5m - largely thank to ex-Rhinos captain and Rob’s close friend Kevin Sinfield’s epic Extra Mile challenge.