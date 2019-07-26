PIC: YEP

38 unseen photos of Morley shops, roads and pubs through the years

Today we turn back the clock to showcase the Morley you may remember from back in the day.

These unseen photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and feature Morley Market, local landmarks, street scenes and shops as well as pubs that you may have been a regular in . And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

Market shoppers on the trail of bargains.

1. July 1992

Is this the Morley Market you remember?

2. December 1993

Remember the Beauty Shop in Morley?

3. May 1996

The Shoulder of Mutton on Howden Clough Road.

4. January 1992

