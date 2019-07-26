38 unseen photos of Morley shops, roads and pubs through the years
Today we turn back the clock to showcase the Morley you may remember from back in the day.
These unseen photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and feature Morley Market, local landmarks, street scenes and shops as well as pubs that you may have been a regular in . And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.
1. July 1992
Market shoppers on the trail of bargains.
2. December 1993
Is this the Morley Market you remember?
3. May 1996
Remember the Beauty Shop in Morley?
4. January 1992
The Shoulder of Mutton on Howden Clough Road.
