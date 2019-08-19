37 never seen before photos of Kirkstall through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes such as Kirkstall Road, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley | Headingley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. October 1970 One of the Kirkstall Forge water hammers.

2. September 1970 Leafy Morris Lane, described by a report in 1970 as 'quiet, well kept and eminently respectable'

3. November 1977 Kirkstall Garage.

4. March 1965 Cyril Miles, stationmaster of Kirkstall and Armley (Canal Road).

