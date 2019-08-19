PIC: YPN

37 never seen before photos of Kirkstall through the years

Is this the Kirkstall you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes such as Kirkstall Road, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley | Headingley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

One of the Kirkstall Forge water hammers.

1. October 1970

One of the Kirkstall Forge water hammers.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Leafy Morris Lane, described by a report in 1970 as 'quiet, well kept and eminently respectable'

2. September 1970

Leafy Morris Lane, described by a report in 1970 as 'quiet, well kept and eminently respectable'
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kirkstall Garage.

3. November 1977

Kirkstall Garage.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cyril Miles, stationmaster of Kirkstall and Armley (Canal Road).

4. March 1965

Cyril Miles, stationmaster of Kirkstall and Armley (Canal Road).
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10