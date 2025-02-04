Abbey House Museum in Leeds is to remain open following an “incredibly passionate” public response.

Leeds City Council had previously earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its plans to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues.

The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year, and a public demonstration took place outside the museum earlier this month (Saturday, January 18).

Now, after considering almost 10,000 consultation responses, the council has confirmed its decision to withdraw the closure proposals.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “The public response to the Abbey House Museum consultation has been incredibly passionate and we’d like to thank everybody who has participated.

“The overriding sentiment has been that people across Leeds clearly recognise the unique social value of our museums and galleries to their communities and local heritage.

“It was clear from ward members the strength of feeling locally, and this has been replicated from across Leeds in the consultation. As a result, we’re pleased to say the museum will stay open.”

Opened in 1927, Abbey House Museum is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses. The museum building itself is Kirkstall Abbey’s original gatehouse.

Leeds City Council previously said that the closure would save it around £160,000 per year.

Coun Salma Arif added: “We have always been clear that these types of proposals are not ones that we ever want to bring forward. But the severe and sustained pressures on our budget have given us no choice but to consider some options which we would never normally look at.

“However, we are always committed to listening and responding to the views of the public and working to find solutions which fit their needs where we can.

“What we need now is for people channel the passion and enthusiasm they have demonstrated during the consultation into visiting and engaging with the site as much as possible over the coming months so we can all work to support its future.”

Currently, the museum is hosting an exhibition entitled Story Time, which includes a huge variety of historic books and games, each exploring the magical world of children’s stories.

The exhibition aims to look at how reading, learning and enjoying stories has changed through the ages, and the huge influence children’s books have had on young people's education, play and imaginations.

Abbey House Museum is a favourite for school trips and a change.org petition aimed at stopping the closure gained over 6,500 signatures.