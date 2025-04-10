1. Yeadon Tarn
Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn), which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at nearby Leeds Bradford Airport. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Canal Gardens
Located opposite Roundhay Park, Canal Gardens is a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers and an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings. | Mel Hulme
3. The Domino Club, Grand Arcade
Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade and located below a barber shop, The Domino Club has been a hit since its inception. | Simon Hulme
4. White Cloth Hall
The Grade II-listed White Cloth Hall, reopened in August 2024 as an all-day food and drink venue near the Leeds Corn Exchange. There will also be an all-day coffee shop and a bar with a wide range of independent craft beers. | Simon Hulme
5. Dartmouth Park, Morley
Opening in 1890, Dartmouth Park in Morley contains a bandstand, four full-sized tennis courts, a grass football pitch and MUGA. It is popular with dog walkers, families, and joggers. | National World
6. Cottage Road Cinema
Located just off Headingley's busy Otley Road, Cottage Road Cinema is understood to be the oldest independent cinema in Leeds and the UK. It shows a selection of the newest films and has been doing so since 1912. | Submit
