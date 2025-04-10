Leeds hidden gems: 13 of the best and quirkiest hidden gems to visit in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds has a wide range of quirky hidden gems.

Leeds is a city filled with so much to do that some of its attractions can become overlooked, so we’ve taken a look at some of the city’s quirkiest hidden gems to give you some ideas for what to do in April and beyond.

While the joys of Leeds Art Gallery and Roundhay Park are widely known, the secrets of Hyde Park Picture House and the recently revamped White Cloth Hall are less well known.

Here are 13 of the quirkiest hidden gems to visit in Leeds this summer...

Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn), which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at nearby Leeds Bradford Airport.

1. Yeadon Tarn

Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn), which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at nearby Leeds Bradford Airport. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Located opposite Roundhay Park, Canal Gardens is a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers and an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings.

2. Canal Gardens

Located opposite Roundhay Park, Canal Gardens is a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers and an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings. | Mel Hulme

Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade and located below a barber shop, The Domino Club has been a hit since its inception.

3. The Domino Club, Grand Arcade

Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade and located below a barber shop, The Domino Club has been a hit since its inception. | Simon Hulme

The Grade II-listed White Cloth Hall, reopened in August 2024 as an all-day food and drink venue near the Leeds Corn Exchange. There will also be an all-day coffee shop and a bar with a wide range of independent craft beers.

4. White Cloth Hall

The Grade II-listed White Cloth Hall, reopened in August 2024 as an all-day food and drink venue near the Leeds Corn Exchange. There will also be an all-day coffee shop and a bar with a wide range of independent craft beers. | Simon Hulme

Opening in 1890, Dartmouth Park in Morley contains a bandstand, four full-sized tennis courts, a grass football pitch and MUGA. It is popular with dog walkers, families, and joggers.

5. Dartmouth Park, Morley

Opening in 1890, Dartmouth Park in Morley contains a bandstand, four full-sized tennis courts, a grass football pitch and MUGA. It is popular with dog walkers, families, and joggers. | National World

Located just off Headingley's busy Otley Road, Cottage Road Cinema is understood to be the oldest independent cinema in Leeds and the UK. It shows a selection of the newest films and has been doing so since 1912.

6. Cottage Road Cinema

Located just off Headingley's busy Otley Road, Cottage Road Cinema is understood to be the oldest independent cinema in Leeds and the UK. It shows a selection of the newest films and has been doing so since 1912. | Submit

