Leeds steps up measures to make public spaces safer for women and girls

Watch as reporter Lauren Tiller explains how West Yorkshire Police have added patrols around Leeds to make public spaces safer for women and girls.

In Leeds, only about seven per cent of people think wolf whistling should be treated as a crime. Meanwhile 35 per cent believe those who keep talking after being told to stop should face prosecution, while 59 per cent back action against anyone blocking another person's way.

West Yorkshire Police have added patrols around the city centre, Headingley and along canal routes used by runners.

Local safety groups have pushed for better lighting near Hyde Park and train stations, saying harassment discourages women from exercising outdoors.

A pilot scheme elsewhere showed how quickly undercover officers encountered abuse.

Campaigners in Leeds believe education for young people and community outreach could prevent low level harassment before it escalates.

Others say new laws defining street harassment more clearly would give police greater powers.

Authorities and community groups continue to work together to ensure women and girls can feel safe while exercising and moving around their local areas.