A nightclub reveller was forced to undergo life-saving surgery after being blindsided by punches from a stranger and which ended his dreams of a rugby career.

The man was enjoying a Christmas night out with friends in Big Fellas in Pontefract when Jaden Picken struck him twice without word or provocation.

Pickin’s friend, Curtis Wakefield, then waded in with a kick.

The pair appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting Section 20 GBH.

However, Pickin was already awaiting a court appearance at the time, having attacked man in Pontefract town centre.

He was jailed this week, while Wakefield escaped with a suspended sentence.

PIckin (inset) attacked the man in Big Fellas while under investigation for another cowardly assault in Pontefract town centre.

Prosecutor Katy Welford said the victim in Big Fellas had been celebrating the festivities with friends on December 22, 2023.

They were in the club chatting when 22-year-old Pickin approached him and punched him. As the man fell to the floor, Wakefield waded in with a single kick. The victim did not know the pair.

The incident was accidentally caught on video by another clubber and played to the court.

The man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain which deteriorated to the point that surgery was required to ease the pressure on his brain.

He had nine pins inserted into his skull and has been left with a large scar from the surgery.

Her had been on trial at Castleford Tigers but the attack brought his dreams of being a professional rugby player to a premature end.

Pickin, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, and 20-year-old Wakefield, of Saxon Mount, Hemsworth, were both arrested and charged.

However, Pickin was already facing another Section 20 GBH from August 13, 2022.

Again, it was caught on camera played to the court. Words were exchanged and an altercation took place just after midnight on Cornmarket.

The victim is then seen walking away before Pickin ran up and punched him once, knocking him unconscious.

Pickin left the scene and went to Big Fellas where witnesses saw him exchanging shirts with another person.

However, the police were called and he ran off but was found hiding in Morrisons car park.

He tried to claim he was acting in self defence. The victim suffered a fractured nose, eye socket and a dislocated jaw.

Mitigating for Picken, Nathan Davis said he had no previous convictions, the attacks were “impulsive and short-lived” and he “now accepted the damage a single punch could cause”.

However, Judge Kate Rayfield said that it took two serious and separate attacks to realise this.

Mr Davis said Picken expressed remorse and regret. He said he had a job left open for him working for a skip company.

For Wakefield, Ben Sayers said his part was a single kick, although conceded it was a “deeply regrettable and unpleasant incident”.

He said he too was remorseful and had been taking cocaine and drinking at the time. He is learning to be a roofer.

Judge Kate Rayfield said she accepted there was “some provocation” from the victim on Cornmarket, but attacked him when he was walking away, calling it “cowardly”.

She said she “can’t ignore” the fact he attacked two people within 18 months and that immediate custody was necessary.

She gave him a 22-month jail sentence.

Wakefield was given an 15-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, given 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work to complete.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.