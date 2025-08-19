Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned and charged after arrest on flight - Jet2 statement

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Jet2 has banned a passenger for six months after a flight was forced to return to Leeds Bradford shortly after take-off.

Police were made aware of the incident shortly after 7pm yesterday (August 18), and officers boarded the aircraft when it landed back at Leeds Bradford.

A spokesperson for the force said a 30-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Aviation Security Act 1982.

The man has now been charged with entering an aircraft while drunk. He has been bailed to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday, September 8.

A man has been handed a six-month ban from all Jet2 flights.placeholder image
A man has been handed a six-month ban from all Jet2 flights. | Getty Images/FlightRadar24

The flight from Leeds Bradford to Alicante was diverted back home shortly after take-off following what West Yorkshire Police described as a “disturbance involving a passenger.”

Data from FlightRadar24 shows how Jet2 flight LS491 departed at 6.41pm on Monday, before making a U-turn over Leicester and returning to Leeds Bradford Airport.

In a statement shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, a Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.

“As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."

