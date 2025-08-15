Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted in connection with a number of theft-related offences.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jackson, aged 39, is wanted on suspicion of three counts of theft from a vehicle, one count of interfering with a motor vehicle, theft of a bicycle and burglary.

Mark Jackson is wanted in connection with a number of theft-related offences. | WYP

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Jackson has connections to east Leeds and is known to frequent Harehills, Chapeltown and Oakwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250330444. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.