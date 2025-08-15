Mark Jackson: Man wanted on prison recall after multiple motor vehicle thefts and burglary in Leeds

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted in connection with a number of theft-related offences.

Mark Jackson, aged 39, is wanted on suspicion of three counts of theft from a vehicle, one count of interfering with a motor vehicle, theft of a bicycle and burglary.

Mark Jackson is wanted in connection with a number of theft-related offences.placeholder image
Mark Jackson is wanted in connection with a number of theft-related offences. | WYP

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Jackson has connections to east Leeds and is known to frequent Harehills, Chapeltown and Oakwood.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250330444. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

