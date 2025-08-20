Harehills riots: Police issue more suspect images following 2024 disorder

A further 14 suspects police want to speak with following last summer's disorder in Harehills have been issued by detectives.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team ( HMET) would like to speak with anyone who can identify any of the persons pictured as they continue to investigate the disorder on 18 and 19 July 2024.

Four persons have so far been identified after images of 24 suspects were released by officers in two previous appeals.

Do you regognise anyone? | WYP

A number of pieces of intelligence were also submitted which continue to be analysed by the team.

During the past 12 months officers have collated witness statements, reviewed many hours of CCTV footage and made use of a number of technological tools, including the use of facial recognition technology, to identify persons involved.

A total of 79 arrests have been made with 41 persons charged, and combined sentences of 42 years, six months, so far given to those convicted, with police remaining dedicated to catching everyone involved.

In the latest case to reach the courts, a Catalin Barbu, aged 47, of Belbrook Avenue in Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to an arson offence when appearing at Leeds Crown Court last week. He will now be sentenced on October 3.

Officers at HMET again wish to thank everyone who has contacted them as part of these latest appeals, and who has supported the investigation so far.

They are again urging anyone who can help to make contact with them directly and not via social media.

Information can be given via 101 online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.