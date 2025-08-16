West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2024 to May 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 101,434 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds wards with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Little London and Woodhouse The Little London and Woodhouse ward area, which covers the northern end of Leeds city centre, recorded 12,617 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025 | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

2 . Hunslet and Riverside The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 8.560 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Gipton and Harehills The Gipton and Harehills ward area recorded 5,756 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Killingbeck and Seacroft Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 4,819 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Burmantofts and Richmond Hill The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 4,583 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales