The 15 ward areas of Leeds to record the most crime in the last year including Hunslet and Harehills

New police figures show the Leeds ward areas where crime is most prolific.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2024 to May 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 101,434 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds wards with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Little London and Woodhouse ward area, which covers the northern end of Leeds city centre, recorded 12,617 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025

1. Little London and Woodhouse

The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 8.560 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025

2. Hunslet and Riverside

The Gipton and Harehills ward area recorded 5,756 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025.

3. Gipton and Harehills

Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 4,819 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025.

4. Killingbeck and Seacroft

The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 4,583 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025.

5. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

The Armley ward recorded 4,493 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025.

6. Armley

