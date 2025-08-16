There were 101,434 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
These are the 15 Leeds wards with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Little London and Woodhouse
The Little London and Woodhouse ward area, which covers the northern end of Leeds city centre, recorded 12,617 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025 | James Hardisty/National World
2. Hunslet and Riverside
The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 8.560 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025 | National World
3. Gipton and Harehills
The Gipton and Harehills ward area recorded 5,756 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World
4. Killingbeck and Seacroft
Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 4,819 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World
5. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 4,583 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | National World Photo: National World
6. Armley
The Armley ward recorded 4,493 crimes between June 2024 and May 2025. | Bruce Rollinson