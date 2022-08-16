Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Paxman has announced he is stepping down from his role as host of University Challenge, the BBC has confirmed.

The 72-year-old, originally from Leeds, ends his lengthy 28-year spell of presenting the popular quiz show, having held the role since debuting in 1994.

Mr Paxman is set to film his final episode of University Challenge towards the end of this year.

Peter Gwyn, who is the Executive Producer of University Challenge, posted the following reaction: “Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’ll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who’ve relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."

Why has Jeremy Paxman left University Challenge?

The exact reason as to why Paxman has left his post as host of University Challenge has not been confirmed however he revealed in May 2021 that he had been diagnosed and was being treated for Parkinson’s disease.

Mr Paxman said in a statement announcing his departure from the BBC : "I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

When will Jeremy Paxman’s last episode of hosting University Challenge air?

Mr Paxman is scheduled to film the final episode of hosting University Challenge in autumn 2022.

The presenter’s last ever series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Monday, 29 August through to next summer.

Who will replace Jeremy Paxman as host of BBC ’s University Challenge?

eremy Paxman attends the VIP preview day of The Chelsea Flower Show at The Royal Hospital Chelsea