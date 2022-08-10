Everyone’s favourite celebrity cook-off is back as BBC One earmarks the return of Celebrity MasterChef in 2022 with a huge line-up of high-profile names.
Across 18 episodes and six weeks of television, 20 celebrities face off in a battle in the MasterChef kitchen, taking on various cookery challenges.
Last year’s iteration was a monster hit with para-athletics athlete Kadeena Cox taking home the title.
Showrunners have made their presence known with the 2022 series, announcing a star-studded line-up featuring celebrities from entertainment, sport and media.
Here is everything you need to know about the full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2022.
What is the full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2022?
There are a variety of names picked out to feel the heat of the MasterChef kitchen this year - and you are sure to recognise a fair few.
The biggest name of the lot being boxing icon Chris Eubank, with some familiar names from entertainment and reality television such as Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers and Love Island’s Faye Winter.
It does not end there, with each of the 20 names expected to peak audience interest in this year’s series of the cooking show.
Here is the line-up of Celebrity MasterCheff 2022 in full:
- Adam Pearson, TV presenter and actor
- Faye Winter Love Island star
- Katya Jones, dancer, and Strictly Come Dancing professional
- Clarke Peters, actor
- Cliff Parisi, actor
- Danny Jones, musician and TV judge
- Gareth Malone, TV presenter and musician
- Jimmy Bullard, former professional footballer
- Kae Kurd, comedian
- Kirsty Gallacher, TV presenter
- Kitty Scott-Claus, drag performer
- Lesley Joseph, actor
- Chris Eubank, former world boxing champion
- Lisa Snowdon, TV presenter
- Mel Blatt, musician
- Nancy Dell’Olio, media personality
- Paul Chuckle, actor and comedian
- Mojo, reality star
- Richard Blackwood, actor and comedian
- Ryan Thomas, actor
When does the series start and how to watch?
Celebrity MasterChef returns to our screens when it is broadcasted live on BBC One at 8 pm from Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
If for whatever reason you are unable to catch the goings on in the kitchen live, you can catch-up at a later date through on-demand service BBC iPlayer.