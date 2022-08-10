Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone’s favourite celebrity cook-off is back as BBC One earmarks the return of Celebrity MasterChef in 2022 with a huge line-up of high-profile names.

Across 18 episodes and six weeks of television, 20 celebrities face off in a battle in the MasterChef kitchen, taking on various cookery challenges.

Last year’s iteration was a monster hit with para-athletics athlete Kadeena Cox taking home the title.

Showrunners have made their presence known with the 2022 series, announcing a star-studded line-up featuring celebrities from entertainment, sport and media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

What is the full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Paul Chuckle, pictured centre with Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd is on Celebrity MasterChef. Picture: PA/BBC/SHINE TV

There are a variety of names picked out to feel the heat of the MasterChef kitchen this year - and you are sure to recognise a fair few.

The biggest name of the lot being boxing icon Chris Eubank, with some familiar names from entertainment and reality television such as Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers and Love Island’s Faye Winter.

It does not end there, with each of the 20 names expected to peak audience interest in this year’s series of the cooking show.

Here is the line-up of Celebrity MasterCheff 2022 in full:

Adam Pearson, TV presenter and actor

Faye Winter Love Island star

Katya Jones, dancer, and Strictly Come Dancing professional

Clarke Peters, actor

Cliff Parisi, actor

Danny Jones, musician and TV judge

Gareth Malone, TV presenter and musician

Jimmy Bullard, former professional footballer

Kae Kurd, comedian

Kirsty Gallacher, TV presenter

Kitty Scott-Claus, drag performer

Lesley Joseph, actor

Chris Eubank, former world boxing champion

Lisa Snowdon, TV presenter

Mel Blatt, musician

Nancy Dell’Olio, media personality

Paul Chuckle, actor and comedian

Mojo, reality star

Richard Blackwood, actor and comedian

Ryan Thomas, actor

When does the series start and how to watch?

MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef returns to our screens when it is broadcasted live on BBC One at 8 pm from Wednesday, 10 August 2022.