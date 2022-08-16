Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Mint has announced a brand new UK coin collection inspired by the popular fantasy franchise Harry Potter.

It will be released to mark 25 years since JK Rowling released the first novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Announcing the news on Twitter , The Royal Mint said: ”Are you ready @wizardingworld? We’ve created a #HarryPotter coin series, and the first design will be revealed via live stream on 8 Sept at 7pm! That’s right… a Harry. Potter. Coin. Series.”

Potterheads were thrilled with the update, with one replying: “Wow!!! Looking forward to this!!”

Another tweeted: “Perfect timing as the Winnie the Pooh set is near it’s end.”

In what initially started as an idea which the author came up with whilst on a train journey from London to Manchester, the franchise has gone on to record over 300 million copies sold leading to eight cinematic film adaptations.

This special collection will act as a way to honour Harry Potter, including the many millions of fans in the United Kingdom and beyond.

The Royal Mint is offering those interested in finding out more information about the Harry Potter collection to watch the unveiling live. Here is everything you need to know.

When will the Harry Potter coin collection be unveiled?

The wizardly wonderful designs of the Royal Mint’s special Harry Potter UK coin collection will be unveiled very soon.

It will be showcased in a live show on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

The broadcast will start at 7 pm and will also include a panel discussion, which you could have the opportunity to ask questions to.

How can I sign up to watch the unveiling of the new Royal Mint collection?

In order to watch the Royal Mint’s unveiling of the brand-new Harry Potter coin collection, you will first need to sign up.

This can be done through the official Royal Mint website , which includes a form which you will need to fill out with personal details and contact information.