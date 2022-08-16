Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new behind-the-scenes documentary that focuses on the life of Rock and Roll icon Elvis Presley has been announced - 45 years after the singer tragically died.

The King passed away at the age of 42 in 1997 as a result of a heart attack.

It will be directed by a very familiar name, Steve Binder, who worked with Presley on his groundbreaking Comeback Special in 1968.

The documentary, which has been titled ‘Elvis and Steven: The Making of the ‘68 Comeback Special’, has been produced in conjunction with Rodan Productions.

Here is everything you need to know about the new documentary.

What is the new Elvis Presley documentary about?

The documentary focuses on the famous 1968 Comeback Special when The King made his triumphant return to live music.

Elvis Presley had spent most of the 60s making and starring in a number of relatively unsuccessful movies before deciding that he wanted to be back on a stage performing.

The new documentary is said to ‘tell the truth’ about Elvis Presley with a well-illustrated story of ‘the seminal moment in music and TV history’ in the perspective of its director Steve Binder.

When explaining the documentary, Binder proclaimed: “Over the last half century, there’s been so much written and created about Elvis, but when it comes to the 1968 special, I’m truly the only one who can tell the behind-the-scenes story of how it came to be.”

“I’m the only one who was actually there for all that happened, this new documentary will take viewers behind the scenes into the making of the special, and the close bond I developed with Elvis.

“The courage and strength he found to defy Colonel Tom Parker and take his career into a totally different direction, none of which would have been possible without the special,” he continued.

“My documentary Elvis & Steven will show the immense drama and enormous passion that went into the making of the special.”

When did Steve Binder work with Elvis Presley?

Well-renowned for being working with The King and behind the brains behind the groundbreaking Comeback Special in ‘68, Steve Binder will also direct the new Presley documentary.

Binder, who is now 89-years-old, has also authored a book titled ‘Elvis ‘68 Comeback: The Story Behind The Special’ which was published in April 2022.

The author and director gave a brutally honest account of Elvis Presley’s stagnating career at that time, famousing telling The King that it was in fact ‘in the toilet’.

When will the documentary be released and how to watch?

It has been confirmed that ‘Elvis and Steven: The Making of the ‘68 Comeback Special’ will be released in 2023.

This will mark the 55th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s Comeback Special in 1968.