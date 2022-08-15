Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s most beloved dance show is soon back on television for its 20th season, and BBC One is once again welcoming audiences back to the live shows.

Strictly Come Dancing, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will be filmed in the Elstree Film and Television Studios in London and with a one-off special live from the legendary Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

This year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing will feature names such as Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, musician Matt Goss and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaye Adams will take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

When are the Strictly Come Dancing live shows?

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show will take place on Saturday 24 September, and will continue every Saturday until 17 December 2022 with the exception of the 11 December semi-final taking place on a Sunday.

All the shows are being recorded in the Elstree Film and Television Studios in London except for the one-off special show in the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool on Saturday 19 November.

All shows start at 15:00 and are expected to end at 22:30, except for the first show which is expected to end at 21:00

How do I get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing live shows?

Ellie Taylor will be appearing on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. (Pic credit: BBC)

Just like previous years, the tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be allocated through a random draw.

Applicants have to sign up to enter the draw before the deadline at 22:00 on Sunday 28 August. You can sign up for however many shows you want with a maximum of two tickets per request, but you are only eligible to win tickets for one show.

If won, the tickets can not be transferred to another date or to another name, and due to the limited number of seats available in the studio the ticket pressure is high.

Here is the full list of all the Strictly Come Dancing live shows: