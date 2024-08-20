Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation continues after police rushed to a suburb in Leeds earlier in August where a man had been found with gunshot wounds in the street.

A huge operation was launched with a cordon set up on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood a little over a week ago (August 11) as a 27-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As detectives continue their enquiries into the incident, several people in neighbourhood told Yorkshire Evening Post about their concerns, and local MPs spoke out about gun violence in the street.

Stainbeck Road was closed between the parade of shops, at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue and Stonegate Crescent. | National World

Here is everything we know so far about the shooting in Leeds on August 11:

What happened?

Police were called to Stainbeck Road in Meanwood just before 3pm on Sunday, August 11, where a man had been found with a gunshot wound.

Armed officers were deployed at the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was found a bit further up on the street with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police confirmed that he was in a stable condition and that his injuries were not considered life threatening.

The road was closed between the parade of shops at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue and Stonegate Crescent while the scene underwent forensic examination.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said at the time: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are working to identify those involved.

An extensive search of the scene was launched, as officers were spotted using specialist equipment near the Morrisons Daily supermarket on Stainbeck Road. | National World

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”

What has the local community said about the incident?

After the incident, several people living in the area spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

One neighbour described the incident as “quite scary”.

They said: “I was sat in the front garden when it was meant to have happened and didn't hear anything.

“It was not until the police came down and I had a look that I saw the commotion. There were people out looking and ambulances. Its quite scary right now.”

Another resident told the YEP that it’s “a nice area” where you wouldn’t expect an incident like this, while Barbara Fairburn, who owns a block of apartments near Stainbeck Road, said it was a big shock that’s “going to affected viewings”.

The incident happened on the border of two Leeds constituencies - where both MPs have issued statements.

A police cordon was put in place on Stainbeck Road throughout Monday (August 12) following the shooting the day before. | National World

Alex Sobel, in Leeds Central and Headingley, said: "We've witnessed a troubling rise in gun violence lately, and it's crucial that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

"Guns have no place in our communities, and we urgently need to see a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our streets."

Meanwhile, veteran MP Fabian Hamilton in Leeds North East, said: "This is a deeply worrying incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time for our community."

What is happening now?

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing as of August 20, with no arrests made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240436858 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat