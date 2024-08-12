Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in an incident in Leeds at the weekend.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 2.47pm yesterday (August 11) who had been called to the incident in Stainbeck Road.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue, and found the man further up Stainbeck Road with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

A large scene is in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches and will remain in place overnight. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are working to identify those involved.

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240436858 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat