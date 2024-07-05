Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour MP Alex Sobel has stormed to victory with a comfortable majority over his rivals.

Mr Sobel, who has been an MP in the city since 2017, was re-elected in Leeds Central and Headingley. Previously, he has held the Leeds North West seat.

Alex Sobel has been re-elected. | Steve Riding

He won in the new constituency with 15,853 votes, which was more than 8,000 more than his closest rival Chris Foren, of the Green Party candidate, who had 7,431 votes.

As the result was announced at 4.30am at the John Charles Centre for Sport this morning (July 5), Mr Sobel said: “I want to continue my work on human rights across the globe.”

He added: “We’re going to achieve the things that we need to achieve and I’m going to do my part in that Labour government.”

Known for his climate advocacy, it is the second time Mr Sobel has been re-elected in Leeds.

