Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation into a shooting is continuing in Leeds today (August 13), after police rushed to a suburb where a man had been found in the street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, following the huge operation that was launched as a 27-year-old victim was rushed to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation into the shooting is continuing. | National World

It prompted concerns in the area, with residents describing their shock while an MP called for improved efforts to remove guns from streets.

As police continue to reassure neighbours, here is everything we know about the shooting so far -

What happened?

Police were called to Meanwood by the ambulance service, where a man had been found in the street after suffering a gunshot wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was rushed to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a cordon was set up and a busy road was closed, as forensic teams carried out an examination of the area with specialist searches underway.

Where exactly did it happen?

The incident was reported on Stainbeck Road, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed between the parade of shops, at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue and Stonegate Crescent.

When was the shooting reported?

Police were called shortly before 3pm on Sunday (August 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have neighbours said?

One resident, who lives near to where the shooting took place, told the YEP: "It's a nice area. You don't expect it."

Another said it had been "quite scary" to watch the police scene unfold, while Barbara Fairburn, a resident who owns a block of apartments near Stainbeck Road, said it was "a big shock".

How have MPs and councillors reacted?

Sharon Hamilton, a ward councillors, told the YEP that a meeting will be held between police and elected officials later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It is very upsetting for everyone in the community. The police will make sure that whatever needs to be done is done."

The incident was reported on the border of two Leeds constituencies - where both MPs have issued statements.

Alex Sobel, in Leeds Central and Headingley, said: "We've witnessed a troubling rise in gun violence lately, and it's crucial that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Guns have no place in our communities, and we urgently need to see a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our streets."

Meanwhile, veteran MP Fabian Hamilton in Leeds North East, said: "This is a deeply worrying incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time for our community."

Mr Hamilton, who has been an MP since 1997, added: "I’m grateful to the emergency services for responding so quickly with the utmost professionalism.

"Local residents will notice a larger police presence as investigations continue and I would urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately."