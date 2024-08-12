Stainbeck Road Meanwood: 14 pictures from scene as police investigate Leeds shooting that left man in hospital

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:50 GMT

Pictures from the scene of a shooting in Leeds show the huge scale of the ongoing police investigation.

The incident, that was reported on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, happened shortly before 3pm yesterday (August 11).

Armed police were deployed soon after the shooting was called in and a cordon was put in place near the junction of Stainbeck Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was found on Stainbeck Road with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

The road was closed and drivers were told to seek alternative routes.

Residents in the area were left in shock, as several told the YEP how it has left the community scared.

Here are 14 pictures from the scene as police continue to investigate -

An extensive search of the scene was launched, as officers were spotted using specialist equipment near the Morrisons Daily supermarket on Stainbeck Road.

1. Meanwood shooting

The incident, on Stainbeck Road, was reported shortly before 3pm yesterday (August 11).

2. Meanwood shooting

A significant police presence was at the scene today (August 12), close to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue, where a cordon remained in place.

3. Meanwood shooting

The force confirmed in a statement that armed officers were deployed soon after the incident was reported.

4. Meanwood shooting

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. In the latest update, officers said he was in a stable condition and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

5. Meanwood shooting

Forensic examinations and specialist searches continue in the area surrounding Stainbeck Road.

6. Meanwood shooting

