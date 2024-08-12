Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of a Leeds suburb have been left in shock after a man was shot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Stainbeck Road in Meanwood at 2.47pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers attended the scene near the junction with Stainbeck Avenue and found the man, 27, further up Stainbeck Road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Barbara Fairburn said that the news of the shooting was a 'big shock' | National World

A large scene has been in place on Stainbeck Road throughout today (Monday) as forensic examination and specialist searches are carried out.

There was an air of shock and disbelief among residents in Meanwood, which has become one of the most sought-after locations in Leeds in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Fairburn, who has owned a block of apartments by Stainbeck Road for the last 30 years, said: “In the time that I’ve had them this area has improved immensely. It used to be rough as boots but for the last seven or so years nothing’s really happened and it’s attracted a lot of nice people.

“This news is a big shock and it's going to affect viewings if they've seen the news. It's the sort of thing that scares people.”

A police cordon has been in place on Stainbeck Road throughout Monday following the shooting the day before | National World

Many residents said that they didn’t hear the shots fired; even Peter Brook, who lives above one of the shops close to where it happened. He said: “I'd been out the drinking the night before and was in bed when it happened but didn't hear anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope whoever it is is alright. It's a bit rough round here but everyone's nice as well.”

Another woman said: “I was sat in the front garden when it was meant to happen and didn't hear anything. It was not until the police came down and I had a look that I saw the commotion. There was people out looking and ambulances around.”

She added: “Its quite scary right now.”

Other neighbours argued that this corner of Meanwood has some repeated issues with anti-social behaviour, with one person saying: “People have said that there was fighting before the shot was fired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been a lot of trouble around here with kids recently.”

Forensic examination and specialist searches have been ongoing at the scene | National World

Sharon Hamilton is one of the ward councillors. She told the YEP that a meeting will be held between police and elected officials later this week to discuss the incident.

She said: "It is in the hands of the police and people should be reassured that we are there to support. If residents want to get in touch, we are here for them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hamilton added: "It is very upsetting for everyone in the community. The police will make sure that whatever needs to be done is done."

The incident was reported on the border of two Leeds constituencies - where both MPs have issued statements.

Alex Sobel, in Leeds Central and Headingley, said: "We've witnessed a troubling rise in gun violence lately, and it's crucial that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Guns have no place in our communities, and we urgently need to see a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our streets."

Meanwhile, veteran MP Fabian Hamilton in Leeds North East, said: "This is a deeply worrying incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time for our community."

The incident happened on Stainbeck Road near the junction with Stainbeck Avenue | National World

Mr Hamilton, who has been an MP since 1997, added: "I’m grateful to the emergency services for responding so quickly with the utmost professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local residents will notice a larger police presence as investigations continue and I would urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately."

Enquiries are ongoing and the scene remains in place while the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Lee Townley said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are working to identify those involved.

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240436858 or by contacting police online.