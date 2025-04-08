Roundhay Road: Police issue update after three teenagers arrested over fight 'with weapons' in Leeds
Emergency services responded to an incident involving “males carrying weapons” near to Charcoal Chicken on Roundhay Road, Harehills.
Officers were called to the location shortly after 7.46pm on Friday night (April 4) by paramedics who were treating a man found with facial injuries.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. He, and two others were later arrested in connection with the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three teenage males were arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.”
Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250190217.
Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.