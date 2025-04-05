Roundhay Road fight: Two teenagers arrested in Leeds after serious fight with weapons near chicken takeaway
Police are appealing for witnesses following the affray incident involving a group of men in Harehills last night (Friday) near to Charcoal Chicken on Roundhay Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the location at about 7.46pm by paramedics who were treating a man found with facial injuries.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.
“Both he, and another teenage male were arrested in connection with the incident.”
Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250190217.
Information can also be given online through LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.