Two teenagers have been arrested following a serious fight with weapons outside of a takeaway in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the affray incident involving a group of men in Harehills last night (Friday) near to Charcoal Chicken on Roundhay Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the location at about 7.46pm by paramedics who were treating a man found with facial injuries.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.

Police were called on Friday evening (April 4) to reports of a fight near Charcoal Chicken on Roundhay Road in Leeds. | Google

“Both he, and another teenage male were arrested in connection with the incident.”

Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250190217.

Information can also be given online through LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.