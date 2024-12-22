The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from November 2023 until October 2024.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 41,858 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,028 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,025 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

3 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 799 violence and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 769 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

5 . Middleton and Westwoods Middleton and Westwoods recorded 748 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024