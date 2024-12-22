The 13 worst areas of Leeds for violent and sexual crime according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

New police figures have outlined the worst areas of Leeds for violent and sexual crime.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from November 2023 until October 2024.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

There were 41,858 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,028 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

1. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,028 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,025 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,025 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 799 violence and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

3. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 799 violence and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 769 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 769 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 748 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024

5. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 748 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 733 violent and sexual crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

6. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill

Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 733 violent and sexual crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice