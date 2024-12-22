This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
There were 41,858 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,028 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Bruce Rollinson
2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,025 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty
3. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 799 violence and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 769 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Bruce Rollinson
5. Middleton and Westwoods
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 748 violent and sexual offences between November 2023 and October 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill
Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 733 violent and sexual crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World