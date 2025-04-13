The faces of nine criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week including e-scooter paedophile

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are the faces of nine criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include members of a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars and an intoxicated woman who seriously injured an oncoming Uber driver after driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

Also sentenced this week was a predatory E-scooter-riding paedophile, who rode around offering young girls rides before sexually assaulting them.

Read on below for the full court round-up, with nine of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week...

Karl Davison, 43, terrorised Leeds as he rode around on an electric scooter offering young girls rides before sexually assaulting them. He was handed a 24-year sentence, made up of a 17-year jail term with a seven-year extended licence period.

1. Karl Davison

Karl Davison, 43, terrorised Leeds as he rode around on an electric scooter offering young girls rides before sexually assaulting them. He was handed a 24-year sentence, made up of a 17-year jail term with a seven-year extended licence period. | WYP

Scott Morley, 40, attacked his partner and said he would ‘take her last breath’ after a booze and cocaine-fuelled bender. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite-length restraining order.

2. Scott Morley

Scott Morley, 40, attacked his partner and said he would ‘take her last breath’ after a booze and cocaine-fuelled bender. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite-length restraining order. | WYP

Machete-wielding Steven Burke, 44, was jailed for eight months after a "terrifying" attack on a car full of people, during which he dragged a man out for revenge over the theft of his electric bicycle.

3. Steven Burke

Machete-wielding Steven Burke, 44, was jailed for eight months after a "terrifying" attack on a car full of people, during which he dragged a man out for revenge over the theft of his electric bicycle. | WYP

Harrison Hawkins, 22, was jailed for 42 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted burglary, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while banned. Hawkins has 26 previous convictions for 48 offences, including nine for burglary.

4. Harrison Hawkins

Harrison Hawkins, 22, was jailed for 42 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted burglary, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while banned. Hawkins has 26 previous convictions for 48 offences, including nine for burglary. | WYP

Kyle Smith, 23, was jailed for 33 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted two burglaries and theft of a vehicle. Smith has 12 previous convictions for 15 offences.

5. Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith, 23, was jailed for 33 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted two burglaries and theft of a vehicle. Smith has 12 previous convictions for 15 offences. | WYP

Nathan Quinn, 35, subjected three women to abuse and rape over a 13-year period in "the worst case" of controlling and coercive behaviour the court had seen. He was jailed for 26 years, made to sign the sex offenders register for life and given restraining orders prevent contact with all three victims.

6. Nathan Quinn

Nathan Quinn, 35, subjected three women to abuse and rape over a 13-year period in "the worst case" of controlling and coercive behaviour the court had seen. He was jailed for 26 years, made to sign the sex offenders register for life and given restraining orders prevent contact with all three victims. | WYP

