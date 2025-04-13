1. Karl Davison
Karl Davison, 43, terrorised Leeds as he rode around on an electric scooter offering young girls rides before sexually assaulting them. He was handed a 24-year sentence, made up of a 17-year jail term with a seven-year extended licence period. | WYP
2. Scott Morley
Scott Morley, 40, attacked his partner and said he would ‘take her last breath’ after a booze and cocaine-fuelled bender. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite-length restraining order. | WYP
3. Steven Burke
Machete-wielding Steven Burke, 44, was jailed for eight months after a "terrifying" attack on a car full of people, during which he dragged a man out for revenge over the theft of his electric bicycle. | WYP
4. Harrison Hawkins
Harrison Hawkins, 22, was jailed for 42 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted burglary, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while banned. Hawkins has 26 previous convictions for 48 offences, including nine for burglary. | WYP
5. Kyle Smith
Kyle Smith, 23, was jailed for 33 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted two burglaries and theft of a vehicle. Smith has 12 previous convictions for 15 offences. | WYP
6. Nathan Quinn
Nathan Quinn, 35, subjected three women to abuse and rape over a 13-year period in "the worst case" of controlling and coercive behaviour the court had seen. He was jailed for 26 years, made to sign the sex offenders register for life and given restraining orders prevent contact with all three victims. | WYP