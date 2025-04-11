Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An intoxicated woman seriously injured an oncoming taxi driver after driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway without switching on her headlights.

Linda Jaksta, who had been seen staggering around before getting behind the wheel of her Nissan Qashqai and ploughing head-on into the Uber car near Pontefract town centre.

The 40-year-old, who also had an open can of lager with her, then fell out of the vehicle when her door was opened, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The Uber driver had to be cut free from the wreckage of his vehicle and required surgery.

Jaksta (pictured) was jailed for smashing into an Uber car head-on while she was driving on the wrong side of the road. | WYP / Google Maps

Jaksta, who has previous drink-driving related convictions and was already on a ban, was jailed this week after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

She also admitted refusing to provide a specimen for analysis when police wanted to check her blood-alcohol level in the hours after the smash.

She appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall where she has been held on remand since her arrest.

The court heard that patrolling officers had been alerted to an intoxicated woman looking for her car in Pontefract town centre on the night of February 15.

After she was seen getting into her red Qashqai at around 10.15pm, the officers illuminated their lights and sirens and came across the car on Jubilee Way, where they spotted her on the wrong side of the dual carriageway with only her sidelights on.

They had to take evasive action to prevent a collision but the Qashqai failed to stop or even slow down.

Shen then smashed head-on into the Uber cab which was carrying two passengers.

Jaksta then fell out of the smashed Nissan from which white smoke was pouring. An open can of Carlsberg lager was found on the seat with another unopened can.

She became aggressive with the arriving officers, telling them: “I don’t care what you are saying.”

Prosecutor Charlotte Noddings said the woman was “highly intoxicated”. She later agreed to give a sample of blood, but then U-turned, claiming she did not understand. She also gave a no-comment interview.

She later said that she had no memory of being in the pub in Pontefract that night.

The Uber driver had to be taken to hospital suffering from whiplash, an injured knee and a broken hand for which he needed surgery.

The court heard he has not been able to work since dues to his injuries and his Uber cab was written off.

Jaksta, of Saxon Mount, South Kirkby, was convicted of drink-driving in July 2020, and was banned from the road. Less than a year later she was back in court for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She was given another driving ban.

Mitigating, Lydia Carroll said that Jaksta had “huge remorse” for her latest offences and added: “She fully understands she had put the lives of many in immediate danger with actions that night.”

She said she lived with her wheelchair-bound partner for whom she is a registered carer. Jaksta denies she has a problem with alcohol but used it as a “crutch” to cope with the stresses in her life.

Referring to her time spent on remand, Ms Carroll said: “This experience has been frightening to her. The last two months have been a short, sharp shock of the reality of exactly what she has done.”

Judge Neil Clark told her: “This is the third offence of using a motor vehicle and potentially being under the influence of alcohol.”

He said it was “deliberate stupidity” and that only custody was appropriate. He jailed her for 28 months and and gave her a driving ban of six years and two months.

She will need to take an extended retest to get her licence back.