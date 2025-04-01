59 criminals locked up in Leeds in March including two vile killers and 'extremely dangerous' terrorist

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

A series of Leeds’ most vicious criminals were handed significant sentences after appearing before judges in Leeds this month.

From a hammer killer “animal” who murdered his girlfriend in their flat, to a drug-addicted thief who dragged a hard-working delivery driver to his death, these offenders have all been brought to justice.

Also in the headlines this month was an “extremely dangerous” student nurse who carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to a hospital so he could “kill as many nurses as possible”.

After a long month of sentencings for judges at Leeds Crown Court, here are 59 of the criminals who appeared in the dock -

1. Mohammad Farooq

Mohammad Farooq, 29, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, was told he will serve at least 37 years in jail after he was found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism. The student nurse carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to St James' Hospital in January 2023 and said he wanted to “kill as many nurses as possible”. | Counter Terrorism Police

2. Mark Ross

Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road, Armley, was told he must serve at least 30 years behind bars after he was found guilty of murder. The drug-addicted thief dragged hard-working delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor to his death after he tried to stop him stealing from his van by purposely smashing the vehicle into a parked car in Armley on August 20 last year. | West Yorkshire Police

3. Warren Spence

Violent drug addict Warren Spence, 55, was told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars after he killed his partner Sam Varley during a brutal beating at their flat in Harehills. Spence, who has a history of violence against women was found guilty of murder after raining down repeated blows, using a hammer and even leaving bite marks on the woman's body. | West Yorkshire Police

4. Patson Mafaune

Patson Mafaune, 23, of Servia Drive, Little London, was jailed for 32 years after he was found guilty of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with an intent to endanger life. The drive-by shooter tried to murder a man on Burley Road out of family loyalty on July 25 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

5. Aaron Watson-Ellis

Aaron Watson-Ellis, of Lincombe Drive, Gledhow, was jailed for 48 months after admitting dealing in crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, and possessing criminal property. The dealer stashed drugs worth up to £12,000 at his home and later said it was his “only option” to raise money for his family. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World

6. James Montgomery

James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was jailed for six years after admitting conspiracy to supply a Class B drug. The drug importer was lured into picking up packages of cannabis with a street value of more than £18 million in October last year - but was intercepted by airport officials. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty/National World

