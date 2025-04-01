2 . Mark Ross

Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road, Armley, was told he must serve at least 30 years behind bars after he was found guilty of murder. The drug-addicted thief dragged hard-working delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor to his death after he tried to stop him stealing from his van by purposely smashing the vehicle into a parked car in Armley on August 20 last year. | West Yorkshire Police