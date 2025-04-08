Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parents of children targeted by e-scooter pervert Karl Davison have labelled him a “coward” and an “animal” as he was handed a lengthy jail sentence today.

He was given an extended 24-year jail term today having been found guilty of sexual assault against five young girls over a two-day period.

Despite being held on remand, Davison refused to attend any part of his trial at Leeds Crown Court in February.

The 43-year-old spent two days last summer riding around the Middleton area on a scooter, offering rides to girls as young as 10, before assaulting them.

He took one for a ride and pinned her down on the ground, touching her genitals as she tried to scream and get away.

Davison (inset) was jailed for 24 years for sexually assaulting young girls while riding around on an electric scooter. He faced the parents of those girls in court today, who labelled him an "animal". | Adobestock / Adobe / WYP

The mother of the youngster fought back tears as she read out a statement, telling the court that their world “fell apart” that day and would “never be the same again”, describing Davison as an “animal”.

Speaking of her daughter, she added: “She was always the life and soul. However, she had had her innocence brutally and forcefully stolen from her. She is now a shadow of her former self.

“I can’t imagine how terrified she must have been.

“It should never have happened to our innocent child. This will affect her forever. She was handed a life sentence that day.

“He was too much of a coward to turn up and face his crimes.”

A second parent, whose statement was read out by prosecutor Katherine Robinson, said pervert Davison had “stolen her daughter’s innocence”.

She said: “No child should have to be scared playing out with their friends.

“This man has not taken responsibility for his own actions. He is a predator and it’s clear he is a danger to children.

“He should never be allowed the opportunity to put anyone else’s child or family through what he has done to us and all of the other families.”

She said she felt “disgusted” that Davison refused to attend his own trial and felt that he “should have been made” to face up to his actions.

Over a two-day period in August last year, Davison rode around the Middleton area targeting young girls and offering them rides on his orange and black electric scooter.

He put his hand over the mouths of two victims to prevent them from screaming as he pulled at their underwear. His DNA was also later found on one girl’s underwear, and CCTV footage put him at the scene of his offending.

With the community left in shock, police patrols were increased and Davison was arrested riding around on another scooter just hours later.

The orange and black scooter was later recovered from his home on Turnberry Gardens, Tingley.

His home was searched and he was found to have 450 indecent images of children in category A, B and C, with A showing the most serious abuse.

Davison did admit three counts of making indecent images, but denied the five counts of sexual assault and then refused to leave his remand cell when it came to his trial.

Judge Simon Phillips KC deemed him a danger to the public and jailed him for 17 years, with an eight-year extended licence period.

He called it “premeditated, predatory and exploitative behaviour against five vulnerable children”.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield who led the investigation said: “These were truly despicable offences, and I welcome the sentencing handed down to Davison today.

“He is a dangerous predator who tried to entice young children to ride his scooter with a view to sexually assaulting them.

“The victims and their families have shown immense bravery throughout this investigation, and I hope the fact Davison has been brought to justice can give them some sense of comfort moving forwards.

“Crimes of this nature are always taken extremely seriously, and I would urge any other victims of sexual offending, recent or not, to come forward so we can investigate it.

“We have specially trained officers who treat all reports sensitively and will support victims to secure justice for them.”