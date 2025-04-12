Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars have been jailed following a 150mph chase and footage of them delivering a vehicle to an illegal ‘chop shop’.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

The three members appeared at Leeds Crown Court, where it was heard they were all “linked associates” from the Bramley area.

Kyle Smith, Harrison Hawkins and Adam Sheard admitted a series of offences.

Sheard and Smith had stolen a £52,000 Land Rover after breaking into a home on Tinshill Road, Cookridge, on April 8, 2023.

But the next day they were seen with others on CCTV entering the Bradford “chop shop” yard - where cars are illegally broken up for parts - with the stolen Land Rover.

The footage was found after police went to the yard looking for another vehicle. The suspects were later arrested while those working at the yard were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Hawkins (left) and Smith (right) were jailed for their part in a burglaries to steal high-performance cars. | WYP

Smith and Hawkins were then involved in a burglary at a home on Blake Hall Road in Mirfield at around 1.15am on January 20 this year in which a Mercedes was stolen.

They used a blowtorch to burn the lock and prise the door to the home open before snatching the keys to the car parked outside.

Smith was later arrested and found in possession of a “burglary kit”, including a torch and balaclava.

But shortly after 3am, Hawkins drove past police at speed while behind the wheel of an Audi.

They began to pursue him so he drove the wrong way on the M62, with officers abandoning the chase for safety reasons.

Around 40 minutes later he was spotted again on the M621, and he reached speeds of 150mph to get away.

A stinger device was deployed to stop him when he entered an exit road but it failed to deter him. He then tried to re-enter the motorway in the wrong direction again but the police used a tactical collision to stop him.

The Mercedes they had stolen was fitted with a tracking device and was later found in Bramley.

Smith, 23, of Cardinal Crescent, Beeston, admitted two burglaries and theft of a vehicle. He as 12 previous convictions for 15 offences.

Hawkins, 22, of Broadlea Hill, Bramley, admitted burglary, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while banned. He has 26 previous convictions for 48 offences, including nine for burglary.

Sheard, 26, of Outgang Lane, Bramley, admitted a charge of burglary. He has two previous convictions for two offences, including theft of a motor vehicle.

Mitigating for Smith, Fuad Arshad said he had few previous convictions for vehicle offences but the “opportunity arose”. He said that while being held on remand he has gained his first-ever qualification in health and safety, and was learning to cook.

For Hawkins, Rhianydd Clement said he wished to apologise to the victims of his crime and the police for the dangerous pursuit.

She said “immaturity and stupidity was involved in his offending”. She said he “fell in with the wrong crowd” but did not want to spend his life in prison.

For Sheard, Aimilia Katsoulakis said he had stayed out of trouble since this offence and had shown “genuine remorse”.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi gave Smith 33 months’ jail and Hawkins 42 months.

Sheard was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Hawkins was also given a 45-month driving ban.