Here’s the full court round-up, with 12 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. George Dumitrescu
George Dumitrescu, 26, of Sandhurst Terrace, Harehills, was jailed for 28 months after admitting a charge of violent disorder. The court heard how the yob filmed the disorder in Harehills last summer before launching debris at passing police cars. | West Yorkshire Police
2. William Greenfield
William Greenfield, 78, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, was jailed for 10 years after he was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and two of sexual activity with a child. A woman abused by Greenfield more than 40 years ago faced him in court, telling him he was “vile, evil and disgusting”. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
3. Abdul Kanyi
Abdul Kanyi, 28, of Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, was jailed for 52 months after he admitted four counts of dealing in Class A drugs, five of dealing in Class B, two counts of possession of Class A drugs, dangerous driving and criminal damage. The dealer who smashed into a parked car at high speed while being pursued by police in Leeds had a “supermarket” of drugs on him, the court heard. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson, 35, of Merton Avenue, Farsley, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of fraud, two of failing to comply with the sex offender register, a breach of his SHPO and possession of prohibited images. The court heard how the paedophile with a fetish for nappies attended nurseries to get “freebies” to fuel his fantasies. | West Yorkshire Police/Submitted
5. Jamie Bartrop
Jamie Bartrop, 31, of Hunt Street, Castleford, was jailed for more than five years after he admitted charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and fraud by false representation. The thug badgered a man for money, later attacking him and stealing his bank card when he finally refused to hand over anymore. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Leon Richards
Leon Richards,19, of Melton Road, Wakefield, was jailed for 22 years after pleading guilty to a sickening attack outside the New Penny bar on Call Lane, Leeds, on July 31 last year. He repeatedly punched the 39-year-old man, before continuing the attack in an alleyway, striking him with empty beer kegs, a piece of piping, and stamping his head. | West Yorkshire Police/National World