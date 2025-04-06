3 . Abdul Kanyi

Abdul Kanyi, 28, of Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, was jailed for 52 months after he admitted four counts of dealing in Class A drugs, five of dealing in Class B, two counts of possession of Class A drugs, dangerous driving and criminal damage. The dealer who smashed into a parked car at high speed while being pursued by police in Leeds had a “supermarket” of drugs on him, the court heard. | West Yorkshire Police/National World