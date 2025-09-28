1. Jason Forrest
"Entrenched" paedophile Jason Forrest, 43, who has been jailed numerous times due to his sexual interest in young girls, has been given another 20-month stint behind bars. Forrest bought gifts for a 10-year-old girl, whom he did not know, with the judge telling him it was “clearly” the start of grooming attempts. | WYP
2. Lewis McArdle- Rose
Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, was given a custodial sentence of 20 months at Leeds Crown Court for violent disorder and arson in Harehills in July 2024. He was committed to serve the sentence in a Young Offender's Institution. | WYP
3. James Thrush
James Thrush, 37, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery, making off without payment, and two counts of burglary, including a burglary at a home in Roundhay, where he stole two televisions. | WYP
4. John Eastman
John Eastman, 43, who has more than 150 offences on his record, was found hiding under the bed at his girlfriend’s house in Castleford after he climbed the walls at HMP Kirkham and fled after claiming he was promised he would be released. The judge gave him an additional four weeks’ jail. | WYP
5. Dale Hunt
Dale Hunt, who was banned from contacting his partner after a vicious assault where he dragged her around by her hair and ripped clumps from her scalp, was later found hiding in a child’s bedroom at her home. The judge activated the full 21-month suspended sentence, and gave him an additional month for the breach, meaning a total of 22 months. | WYP
6. Kasim Mahmood
Magic-mushroom dealer Kasim Mahmood, 23, ploughed into oncoming traffic near Leeds city centre, while reaching speeds of up to 90mph on the wrong side of the road, after attempting to flee from police. Causing damage to five cars, he was jailed for 34 months in total and given a new 29-month driving ban. | WYP